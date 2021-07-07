Everest Market Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 23.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2021 down 23.73% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021 down 31.85% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021 down 43.48% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

Everest Market EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2020.

Everest Market shares closed at 12.17 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.72% returns over the last 6 months