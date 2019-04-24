Everest Market Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, down 43.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2019 down 43.88% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 1734.78% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019 up 1100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

Everest Market EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2018.

Everest Market shares closed at 3.40 on January 30, 2019 (BSE)