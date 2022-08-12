Everest Market Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 36.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 36.11% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 down 5152.38% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 700% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

Everest Market shares closed at 30.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.35% returns over the last 6 months and 103.52% over the last 12 months.