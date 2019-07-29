Everest Market Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 77.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2019 down 804.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2019 down 450% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2018.

Everest Market shares closed at 3.44 on July 24, 2019 (BSE)