Everest Market Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 135.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Marketing are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 135.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 5111.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 4500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Everest Marketing
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.75 0.13 0.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.75 0.13 0.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.16 0.11 0.06
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.18 0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 -0.20 -0.02
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.40 -0.19 -0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.40 -0.19 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- 0.04 --
P/L Before Tax 0.40 -0.14 -0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.40 -0.14 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.40 -0.14 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 4.76 4.76 4.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 -0.30 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.83 -0.30 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.83 -0.30 -0.02
Diluted EPS 0.83 -0.30 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
