Everest Market Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 135.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 135.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 5111.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 4500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.