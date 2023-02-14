Everest Market Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 135.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in December 2022 up 135.9% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 5111.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 up 4500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Everest Market EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Everest Market shares closed at 68.35 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 138.99% returns over the last 6 months and 28.24% over the last 12 months.