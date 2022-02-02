Everest Market Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 62.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in December 2021 up 62.2% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 110.45% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Everest Market shares closed at 71.00 on February 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 403.19% returns over the last 6 months and 430.25% over the last 12 months.