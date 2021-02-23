Everest Market Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 99.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 99.69% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 204.13% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Everest Market EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2019.

Everest Market shares closed at 11.50 on February 19, 2021 (BSE)