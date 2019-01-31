Everest Market Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, up 1233.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in December 2018 up 1233.23% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 up 2797.62% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Everest Market EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2017.

Everest Market shares closed at 3.40 on January 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given 44.68% returns over the last 6 months and -38.18% over the last 12 months.