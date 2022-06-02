Everest Market Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 0.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in March 2022 up 0.17% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 66.24% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 31.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Everest Market EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

Everest Market shares closed at 32.25 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 160.08% returns over the last 6 months and 201.97% over the last 12 months.