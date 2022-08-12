 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Everest Market Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 36.11% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Marketing are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 36.11% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 3875.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 1100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Everest Market shares closed at 30.10 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -46.35% returns over the last 6 months and 103.52% over the last 12 months.

Everest Marketing
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 0.29 0.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.08 0.29 0.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.12 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -0.12 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.07 0.04
Depreciation 0.04 0.09 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.21 0.12 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 0.01 -0.02
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 0.02 -0.01
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.24 0.02 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.24 0.02 -0.01
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.24 0.02 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.24 0.02 -0.01
Minority Interest -- 0.02 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.23 0.04 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 4.76 4.76 4.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 0.09 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.48 0.04 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.48 0.09 -0.01
Diluted EPS -0.48 0.04 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

