Everest Kanto Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 125.97 crore, up 16.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.97 crore in March 2019 up 16.57% from Rs. 108.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.44 crore in March 2019 up 511.27% from Rs. 11.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.67 crore in March 2019 down 14% from Rs. 26.36 crore in March 2018.

Everest Kanto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2018.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 29.00 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.69% returns over the last 6 months and -36.19% over the last 12 months.