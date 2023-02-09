 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Everest Kanto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.23 crore, down 58.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

Net Sales at Rs 143.23 crore in December 2022 down 58.85% from Rs. 348.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 down 78.7% from Rs. 49.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2022 down 82.49% from Rs. 83.43 crore in December 2021.

Everest Kanto Cylinder
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 143.23 195.67 348.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 143.23 195.67 348.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.24 111.41 186.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.33 6.28 18.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.85 2.94 -0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.71 7.98 8.17
Depreciation 5.38 5.19 4.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.27 39.50 52.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.15 22.37 77.40
Other Income 1.08 1.08 1.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.23 23.45 78.50
Interest 2.13 2.30 1.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.10 21.15 76.51
Exceptional Items 4.25 -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.35 21.15 76.51
Tax 0.86 5.83 27.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.49 15.32 49.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.49 15.32 49.26
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 1.37 4.39
Diluted EPS 0.93 1.37 4.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.93 1.37 4.39
Diluted EPS 0.93 1.37 4.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited