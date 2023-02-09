Everest Kanto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 143.23 crore, down 58.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 143.23 crore in December 2022 down 58.85% from Rs. 348.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.49 crore in December 2022 down 78.7% from Rs. 49.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.61 crore in December 2022 down 82.49% from Rs. 83.43 crore in December 2021.