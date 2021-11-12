Everest Kanto Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 421.26 crore, up 71.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 421.26 crore in September 2021 up 71.25% from Rs. 245.99 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.95 crore in September 2021 up 144.99% from Rs. 28.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.88 crore in September 2021 up 136.17% from Rs. 48.22 crore in September 2020.

Everest Kanto EPS has increased to Rs. 6.33 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.58 in September 2020.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 133.20 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.36% returns over the last 6 months and 374.87% over the last 12 months.