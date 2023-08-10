Everest Kanto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.38 crore, down 29.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.38 crore in June 2023 down 29.47% from Rs. 380.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.75 crore in June 2023 down 43.8% from Rs. 38.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2023 down 35.05% from Rs. 61.23 crore in June 2022.

Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.45 in June 2022.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 130.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 80.10% returns over the last 6 months and -6.36% over the last 12 months.