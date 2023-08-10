English
    Everest Kanto Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.38 crore, down 29.47% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

    Net Sales at Rs 268.38 crore in June 2023 down 29.47% from Rs. 380.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.75 crore in June 2023 down 43.8% from Rs. 38.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2023 down 35.05% from Rs. 61.23 crore in June 2022.

    Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.45 in June 2022.

    Everest Kanto shares closed at 130.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 80.10% returns over the last 6 months and -6.36% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Kanto Cylinder
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations268.38297.89380.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations268.38297.89380.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials133.21159.89236.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.652.7015.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.80-16.41-34.87
    Power & Fuel--16.03--
    Employees Cost27.1729.2923.94
    Depreciation9.4511.239.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.6656.3378.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4438.8351.41
    Other Income2.882.240.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.3241.0752.14
    Interest1.833.182.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.4937.8950.03
    Exceptional Items---1.13--
    P/L Before Tax28.4936.7650.03
    Tax6.740.5111.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.7536.2538.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.7536.2538.70
    Minority Interest--0.14--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.7536.3938.70
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.943.243.45
    Diluted EPS1.943.243.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.943.243.45
    Diluted EPS1.943.243.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:44 pm

