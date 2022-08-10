 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Everest Kanto Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 380.53 crore, up 13.58% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

Net Sales at Rs 380.53 crore in June 2022 up 13.58% from Rs. 335.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.70 crore in June 2022 down 44.1% from Rs. 69.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.23 crore in June 2022 down 32.98% from Rs. 91.36 crore in June 2021.

Everest Kanto EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.17 in June 2021.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 173.90 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.38% returns over the last 6 months and 86.39% over the last 12 months.

Everest Kanto Cylinder
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 380.53 478.66 335.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 380.53 478.66 335.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 236.26 263.25 131.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.81 11.52 14.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.87 -14.19 15.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.94 29.02 23.58
Depreciation 9.09 8.80 8.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.89 94.61 60.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.41 85.65 80.05
Other Income 0.73 7.53 2.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.14 93.18 82.65
Interest 2.11 3.44 2.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.03 89.74 80.16
Exceptional Items -- -5.26 16.74
P/L Before Tax 50.03 84.48 96.90
Tax 11.33 19.64 27.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.70 64.84 69.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.70 64.84 69.23
Minority Interest -- 0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.70 64.85 69.23
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.45 5.78 6.17
Diluted EPS 3.45 5.78 6.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.45 5.78 6.17
Diluted EPS 3.45 5.78 6.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
