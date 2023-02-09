Everest Kanto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.38 crore, down 44.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:
Net Sales at Rs 256.38 crore in December 2022 down 44.73% from Rs. 463.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2022 down 129% from Rs. 60.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2022 down 83.92% from Rs. 98.48 crore in December 2021.
Everest Kanto shares closed at 84.55 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -51.38% returns over the last 6 months and -66.15% over the last 12 months.
|
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|256.38
|339.69
|463.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|256.38
|339.69
|463.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|155.41
|204.35
|238.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.22
|5.80
|19.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.51
|-2.83
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|20.57
|Employees Cost
|27.11
|29.68
|24.87
|Depreciation
|9.70
|9.53
|8.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.63
|66.75
|63.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.80
|26.41
|88.71
|Other Income
|1.34
|1.15
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.14
|27.56
|89.88
|Interest
|2.95
|2.88
|2.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.19
|24.68
|87.40
|Exceptional Items
|-19.94
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.75
|24.68
|87.40
|Tax
|0.81
|6.18
|27.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.56
|18.50
|60.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.56
|18.50
|60.14
|Minority Interest
|0.11
|--
|0.03
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-17.45
|18.50
|60.17
|Equity Share Capital
|22.44
|22.44
|22.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|1.65
|5.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|1.65
|5.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.57
|1.65
|5.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.57
|1.65
|5.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited