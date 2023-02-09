 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Everest Kanto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.38 crore, down 44.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

Net Sales at Rs 256.38 crore in December 2022 down 44.73% from Rs. 463.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2022 down 129% from Rs. 60.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2022 down 83.92% from Rs. 98.48 crore in December 2021.

Everest Kanto Cylinder
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 256.38 339.69 463.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 256.38 339.69 463.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 155.41 204.35 238.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.22 5.80 19.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.51 -2.83 0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- 20.57
Employees Cost 27.11 29.68 24.87
Depreciation 9.70 9.53 8.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.63 66.75 63.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.80 26.41 88.71
Other Income 1.34 1.15 1.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.14 27.56 89.88
Interest 2.95 2.88 2.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.19 24.68 87.40
Exceptional Items -19.94 -- --
P/L Before Tax -16.75 24.68 87.40
Tax 0.81 6.18 27.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -17.56 18.50 60.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -17.56 18.50 60.14
Minority Interest 0.11 -- 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -17.45 18.50 60.17
Equity Share Capital 22.44 22.44 22.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.57 1.65 5.36
Diluted EPS -1.57 1.65 5.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.57 1.65 5.36
Diluted EPS -1.57 1.65 5.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited