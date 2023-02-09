Everest Kanto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.38 crore, down 44.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.38 crore in December 2022 down 44.73% from Rs. 463.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2022 down 129% from Rs. 60.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2022 down 83.92% from Rs. 98.48 crore in December 2021.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 84.55 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -51.38% returns over the last 6 months and -66.15% over the last 12 months.