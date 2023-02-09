English
    Everest Kanto Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.38 crore, down 44.73% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.38 crore in December 2022 down 44.73% from Rs. 463.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2022 down 129% from Rs. 60.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2022 down 83.92% from Rs. 98.48 crore in December 2021.

    Everest Kanto Cylinder
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.38339.69463.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.38339.69463.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials155.41204.35238.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.225.8019.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.51-2.830.32
    Power & Fuel----20.57
    Employees Cost27.1129.6824.87
    Depreciation9.709.538.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.6366.7563.64
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.8026.4188.71
    Other Income1.341.151.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.1427.5689.88
    Interest2.952.882.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.1924.6887.40
    Exceptional Items-19.94----
    P/L Before Tax-16.7524.6887.40
    Tax0.816.1827.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.5618.5060.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.5618.5060.14
    Minority Interest0.11--0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-17.4518.5060.17
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.571.655.36
    Diluted EPS-1.571.655.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.571.655.36
    Diluted EPS-1.571.655.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited