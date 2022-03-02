Everest Kanto Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 463.89 crore, up 87.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.89 crore in December 2021 up 87.8% from Rs. 247.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.17 crore in December 2021 up 19.36% from Rs. 50.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.48 crore in December 2021 up 96.65% from Rs. 50.08 crore in December 2020.

Everest Kanto EPS has increased to Rs. 5.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.48 in December 2020.

Everest Kanto shares closed at 186.90 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 67.02% returns over the last 6 months and 142.57% over the last 12 months.