    Everest Kanto Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 463.89 crore, up 87.8% Y-o-Y

    March 02, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Kanto Cylinder are:

    Net Sales at Rs 463.89 crore in December 2021 up 87.8% from Rs. 247.01 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.17 crore in December 2021 up 19.36% from Rs. 50.41 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.48 crore in December 2021 up 96.65% from Rs. 50.08 crore in December 2020.

    Everest Kanto EPS has increased to Rs. 5.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.48 in December 2020.

    Everest Kanto shares closed at 186.90 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 67.02% returns over the last 6 months and 142.57% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Kanto Cylinder
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations463.89421.26247.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations463.89421.26247.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials238.18191.68119.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.0016.1216.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.324.06-8.10
    Power & Fuel20.57----
    Employees Cost24.8723.0621.77
    Depreciation8.608.929.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.6474.7747.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.71102.6540.67
    Other Income1.172.310.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.88104.9641.07
    Interest2.482.235.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.40102.7335.94
    Exceptional Items----29.45
    P/L Before Tax87.40102.7365.39
    Tax27.2632.2714.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.1470.4651.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.48-0.70
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.1470.9450.41
    Minority Interest0.030.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.1770.9550.41
    Equity Share Capital22.4422.4422.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.366.334.48
    Diluted EPS5.366.334.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.366.334.48
    Diluted EPS5.366.334.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Everest Kanto #Everest Kanto Cylinder #packaging #Results
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 01:33 pm

