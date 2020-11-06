Everest Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 271.93 crore, down 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.93 crore in September 2020 down 5.03% from Rs. 286.32 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.44 crore in September 2020 up 370.81% from Rs. 6.44 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.05 crore in September 2020 up 4629.17% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2019.

Everest Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.15 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.42 in September 2019.

Everest Ind shares closed at 229.55 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.79% returns over the last 6 months and -21.97% over the last 12 months.