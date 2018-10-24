Everest Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 312.75 crore, up 20.72% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 312.75 crore in September 2018 up 20.72% from Rs. 259.06 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2018 up 94.21% from Rs. 4.49 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.52 crore in September 2018 up 41.14% from Rs. 13.83 crore in September 2017.

Everest Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.27 in September 2017.

Everest Ind shares closed at 464.70 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -6.96% returns over the last 6 months and -6.32% over the last 12 months.