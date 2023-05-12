Everest Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 445.91 crore, up 19.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.91 crore in March 2023 up 19.5% from Rs. 373.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.02 crore in March 2023 up 129.63% from Rs. 5.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.08 crore in March 2023 up 78.94% from Rs. 16.81 crore in March 2022.

Everest Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.62 in March 2022.

Everest Ind shares closed at 880.35 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.06% returns over the last 6 months and 55.48% over the last 12 months.