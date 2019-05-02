App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everest Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 367.35 crore, up 7.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 367.35 crore in March 2019 up 7.64% from Rs. 341.27 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.69 crore in March 2019 down 25.88% from Rs. 19.82 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2019 down 12.04% from Rs. 29.56 crore in March 2018.

Everest Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 12.45 in March 2018.

Everest Ind shares closed at 434.15 on April 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.84% returns over the last 6 months and -13.11% over the last 12 months.

Everest Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 367.35 307.28 341.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 367.35 307.28 341.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 216.24 202.21 182.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.00 0.78 5.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.04 -29.78 12.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.20 29.81 24.96
Depreciation 3.70 5.53 5.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.65 82.91 89.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.60 15.82 20.64
Other Income 1.70 1.88 3.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.30 17.70 23.66
Interest 1.48 2.28 2.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.82 15.42 20.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.82 15.42 20.74
Tax 6.13 3.97 0.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.69 11.45 19.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.69 11.45 19.82
Equity Share Capital 15.64 15.64 15.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.39 7.32 12.45
Diluted EPS 9.39 7.32 12.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.39 7.32 12.45
Diluted EPS 9.39 7.32 12.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 2, 2019 10:31 am

tags #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Everest Ind #Everest Industries #Results

