Everest Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 451.79 crore, up 27.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.79 crore in June 2022 up 27.7% from Rs. 353.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.40 crore in June 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 20.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.56 crore in June 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 38.27 crore in June 2021.

Everest Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.84 in June 2021.

Everest Ind shares closed at 587.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.45% returns over the last 6 months and 28.91% over the last 12 months.