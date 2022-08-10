 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Everest Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 451.79 crore, up 27.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 451.79 crore in June 2022 up 27.7% from Rs. 353.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.40 crore in June 2022 up 6.57% from Rs. 20.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.56 crore in June 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 38.27 crore in June 2021.

Everest Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.84 in June 2021.

Everest Ind shares closed at 587.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.45% returns over the last 6 months and 28.91% over the last 12 months.

Everest Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 451.79 373.14 353.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 451.79 373.14 353.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 242.66 201.86 186.11
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.39 1.38 0.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.48 7.26 9.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.00 32.88 30.34
Depreciation 8.54 8.38 6.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.36 121.35 92.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.36 0.03 28.25
Other Income 10.66 8.40 3.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.02 8.43 31.66
Interest 1.57 1.44 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.45 6.99 31.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.45 6.99 31.02
Tax 13.05 1.32 10.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.40 5.67 20.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.40 5.67 20.08
Equity Share Capital 15.68 15.68 15.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.65 3.62 12.84
Diluted EPS 13.65 3.62 12.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.65 3.62 12.84
Diluted EPS 13.65 3.62 12.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
