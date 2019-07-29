Everest Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 431.46 crore, up 3.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 431.46 crore in June 2019 up 3.53% from Rs. 416.76 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.12 crore in June 2019 down 14.41% from Rs. 29.35 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.88 crore in June 2019 down 0.99% from Rs. 44.32 crore in June 2018.

Everest Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.07 in June 2019 from Rs. 18.78 in June 2018.

Everest Ind shares closed at 348.85 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.76% returns over the last 6 months and -14.83% over the last 12 months.