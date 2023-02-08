Everest Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 391.84 crore, up 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 391.84 crore in December 2022 up 16.32% from Rs. 336.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.52 crore in December 2022 down 28.68% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.36 crore in December 2022 down 1.12% from Rs. 19.58 crore in December 2021.