Everest Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 336.87 crore, up 20.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 336.87 crore in December 2021 up 20.93% from Rs. 278.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021 up 12.5% from Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.58 crore in December 2021 up 10.62% from Rs. 17.70 crore in December 2020.

Everest Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.40 in December 2020.

Everest Ind shares closed at 622.20 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.05% returns over the last 6 months and 114.00% over the last 12 months.