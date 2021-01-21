Everest Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 278.57 crore, up 0.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.57 crore in December 2020 up 0.82% from Rs. 276.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2020 up 802.04% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.70 crore in December 2020 up 207.83% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2019.

Everest Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.63 in December 2019.

Everest Ind shares closed at 321.20 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 41.97% returns over the last 6 months and 6.64% over the last 12 months.