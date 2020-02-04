Everest Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 276.30 crore, down 10.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.30 crore in December 2019 down 10.08% from Rs. 307.28 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2019 down 108.56% from Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2019 down 75.25% from Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2018.

Everest Ind shares closed at 253.25 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.96% returns over the last 6 months and -43.38% over the last 12 months.