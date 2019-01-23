Everest Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 307.28 crore, up 5.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.28 crore in December 2018 up 5.73% from Rs. 290.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.45 crore in December 2018 up 21.42% from Rs. 9.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2018 up 11.9% from Rs. 20.76 crore in December 2017.

Everest Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.45 in December 2017.

Everest Ind shares closed at 476.30 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.28% returns over the last 6 months and -17.04% over the last 12 months.