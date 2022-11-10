 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Everest Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.41 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 356.41 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 298.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2022 down 69.2% from Rs. 10.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in September 2022 down 36.6% from Rs. 23.58 crore in September 2021.

Everest Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.73 in September 2021.

Everest Ind shares closed at 930.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.86% returns over the last 6 months and 106.64% over the last 12 months.

Everest Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 356.41 452.57 298.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 356.41 452.57 298.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 236.88 242.66 195.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.12 1.56 0.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.36 15.48 -42.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.85 39.22 32.90
Depreciation 8.48 8.54 6.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 107.63 119.95 101.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.19 25.16 3.02
Other Income 8.66 10.66 13.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.47 35.82 16.90
Interest 1.59 1.57 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.88 34.25 16.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.88 34.25 16.45
Tax 1.64 13.05 5.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.24 21.20 10.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.24 21.20 10.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.24 21.20 10.52
Equity Share Capital 15.70 15.68 15.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 13.52 6.73
Diluted EPS 2.06 13.52 6.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.06 13.52 6.73
Diluted EPS 2.06 13.52 6.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Everest Ind #Everest Industries #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.