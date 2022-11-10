English
    Everest Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.41 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 356.41 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 298.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2022 down 69.2% from Rs. 10.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in September 2022 down 36.6% from Rs. 23.58 crore in September 2021.

    Everest Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.73 in September 2021.

    Everest Ind shares closed at 930.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.86% returns over the last 6 months and 106.64% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations356.41452.57298.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations356.41452.57298.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.88242.66195.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.121.560.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.3615.48-42.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.8539.2232.90
    Depreciation8.488.546.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses107.63119.95101.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.1925.163.02
    Other Income8.6610.6613.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.4735.8216.90
    Interest1.591.570.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.8834.2516.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.8834.2516.45
    Tax1.6413.055.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.2421.2010.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.2421.2010.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.2421.2010.52
    Equity Share Capital15.7015.6815.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.0613.526.73
    Diluted EPS2.0613.526.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.0613.526.73
    Diluted EPS2.0613.526.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:03 pm