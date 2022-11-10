Everest Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 356.41 crore, up 19.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 356.41 crore in September 2022 up 19.52% from Rs. 298.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2022 down 69.2% from Rs. 10.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in September 2022 down 36.6% from Rs. 23.58 crore in September 2021.

Everest Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.73 in September 2021.

Everest Ind shares closed at 930.10 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 66.86% returns over the last 6 months and 106.64% over the last 12 months.