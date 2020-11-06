172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|everest-ind-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-273-29-crore-down-4-51-y-o-y-6075481.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Everest Ind Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 273.29 crore, down 4.51% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 273.29 crore in September 2020 down 4.51% from Rs. 286.21 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.88 crore in September 2020 up 369.28% from Rs. 6.64 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.49 crore in September 2020 up 6532.69% from Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2019.

Everest Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 11.44 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.25 in September 2019.

Everest Ind shares closed at 229.55 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.79% returns over the last 6 months and -21.97% over the last 12 months.

Everest Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations273.29317.05286.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations273.29317.05286.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials154.80102.77186.72
Purchase of Traded Goods1.221.10-0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.1882.13-21.77
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost30.3526.9831.24
Depreciation6.286.175.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses78.1265.5192.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.7032.39-8.16
Other Income3.511.212.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.2133.60-5.39
Interest0.771.492.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.4432.11-7.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax27.4432.11-7.82
Tax9.5611.21-1.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.8820.90-6.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.8820.90-6.64
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.8820.90-6.64
Equity Share Capital15.6415.6415.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.4413.37-4.25
Diluted EPS11.4413.37-4.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.4413.37-4.25
Diluted EPS11.4413.37-4.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Everest Ind #Everest Industries #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.