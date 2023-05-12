English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Everest Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 446.30 crore, up 19.23% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 446.30 crore in March 2023 up 19.23% from Rs. 374.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.95 crore in March 2023 up 115.12% from Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.00 crore in March 2023 up 74.93% from Rs. 17.15 crore in March 2022.

    Everest Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2022.

    Everest Ind shares closed at 880.35 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.06% returns over the last 6 months and 55.48% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations446.30392.35374.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations446.30392.35374.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials254.17253.32201.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.741.141.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.79-33.187.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.6440.0033.17
    Depreciation8.398.378.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.20113.30121.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.379.400.19
    Other Income20.241.048.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.6110.448.78
    Interest26.112.231.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.508.217.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.508.217.34
    Tax-17.453.241.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.954.976.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.954.976.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.954.976.02
    Equity Share Capital15.7415.7315.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.233.163.85
    Diluted EPS8.203.153.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.233.163.85
    Diluted EPS8.203.153.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #Everest Ind #Everest Industries #Results
    first published: May 12, 2023 10:44 am