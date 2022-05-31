Everest Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.33 crore, up 7.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.33 crore in March 2022 up 7.67% from Rs. 347.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2022 down 50.78% from Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.15 crore in March 2022 down 43.57% from Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2021.

Everest Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.82 in March 2021.

Everest Ind shares closed at 572.00 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.68% returns over the last 6 months and 47.86% over the last 12 months.