Everest Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 347.67 crore, up 19.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.67 crore in March 2021 up 19.7% from Rs. 290.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.23 crore in March 2021 up 484.59% from Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.39 crore in March 2021 up 1215.58% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2020.

Everest Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.82 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.03 in March 2020.

Everest Ind shares closed at 391.50 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.66% returns over the last 6 months and 114.81% over the last 12 months.