Everest Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 290.46 crore, down 21.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.46 crore in March 2020 down 21.03% from Rs. 367.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2020 down 121.66% from Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2020 down 91.12% from Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2019.

Everest Ind shares closed at 185.20 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.80% returns over the last 6 months and -58.58% over the last 12 months.