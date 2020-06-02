Everest Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 290.46 crore, down 21.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 290.46 crore in March 2020 down 21.03% from Rs. 367.81 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.18 crore in March 2020 down 121.66% from Rs. 14.68 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2020 down 91.12% from Rs. 26.00 crore in March 2019.
Everest Ind shares closed at 185.20 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -29.80% returns over the last 6 months and -58.58% over the last 12 months.
|Everest Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|290.46
|276.56
|367.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|290.46
|276.56
|367.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|174.50
|159.34
|216.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.14
|0.27
|2.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.48
|-0.61
|-11.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.03
|30.99
|25.35
|Depreciation
|5.72
|6.15
|3.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|100.14
|83.59
|110.96
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.59
|-3.17
|20.60
|Other Income
|1.18
|2.52
|1.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.41
|-0.65
|22.30
|Interest
|1.55
|1.43
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.96
|-2.08
|20.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.96
|-2.08
|20.81
|Tax
|-1.78
|-0.85
|6.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.18
|-1.23
|14.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.18
|-1.23
|14.68
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.18
|-1.23
|14.68
|Equity Share Capital
|15.64
|15.64
|15.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.03
|-0.79
|9.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.03
|-0.79
|9.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.03
|-0.79
|9.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.03
|-0.79
|9.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:31 am