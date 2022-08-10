English
    Everest Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 452.57 crore, up 27.51% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 452.57 crore in June 2022 up 27.51% from Rs. 354.93 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.20 crore in June 2022 up 4.18% from Rs. 20.35 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.36 crore in June 2022 up 15.1% from Rs. 38.54 crore in June 2021.

    Everest Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 13.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.02 in June 2021.

    Everest Ind shares closed at 587.20 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.45% returns over the last 6 months and 28.91% over the last 12 months.

    Everest Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations452.57374.33354.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations452.57374.33354.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials242.66201.86186.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.561.921.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.487.309.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.2233.1730.51
    Depreciation8.548.376.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.95121.5292.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.160.1928.51
    Other Income10.668.593.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.828.7831.93
    Interest1.571.440.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.257.3431.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.257.3431.29
    Tax13.051.3210.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.206.0220.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.206.0220.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.206.0220.35
    Equity Share Capital15.6815.6815.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.523.8513.02
    Diluted EPS13.523.8513.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.523.8513.02
    Diluted EPS13.523.8513.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
