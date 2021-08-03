Everest Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 354.93 crore, up 11.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.93 crore in June 2021 up 11.95% from Rs. 317.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.35 crore in June 2021 down 2.63% from Rs. 20.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.54 crore in June 2021 down 3.09% from Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2020.

Everest Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 13.37 in June 2020.

Everest Ind shares closed at 499.95 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.74% returns over the last 6 months and 134.06% over the last 12 months.