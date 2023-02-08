Everest Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.35 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.35 crore in December 2022 up 16.33% from Rs. 337.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2022 down 30.88% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.81 crore in December 2022 down 1.21% from Rs. 19.04 crore in December 2021.