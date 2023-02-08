Everest Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.35 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.35 crore in December 2022 up 16.33% from Rs. 337.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2022 down 30.88% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.81 crore in December 2022 down 1.21% from Rs. 19.04 crore in December 2021.

Everest Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.60 in December 2021.

Read More

Everest Ind shares closed at 717.30 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.16% returns over the last 6 months and 13.18% over the last 12 months.