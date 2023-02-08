English
    Everest Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.35 crore, up 16.33% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Everest Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 392.35 crore in December 2022 up 16.33% from Rs. 337.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2022 down 30.88% from Rs. 7.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.81 crore in December 2022 down 1.21% from Rs. 19.04 crore in December 2021.

    Everest Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations392.35356.41337.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations392.35356.41337.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials253.32236.88192.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.141.120.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-33.18-32.36-10.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.0036.8533.48
    Depreciation8.378.486.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses113.30107.63104.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.40-2.198.60
    Other Income1.048.663.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.446.4712.06
    Interest2.231.590.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.214.8811.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.214.8811.44
    Tax3.241.644.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.973.247.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.973.247.19
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.973.247.19
    Equity Share Capital15.7315.7015.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.162.064.60
    Diluted EPS3.152.064.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.162.064.60
    Diluted EPS3.152.064.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
