Everest Ind Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 276.56 crore, down 10.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 276.56 crore in December 2019 down 10.17% from Rs. 307.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019 down 112.56% from Rs. 9.79 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2019 down 74.86% from Rs. 21.88 crore in December 2018.

Everest Ind shares closed at 253.25 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.96% returns over the last 6 months and -43.38% over the last 12 months.