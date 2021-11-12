Eveready Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 357.49 crore, down 4.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.49 crore in September 2021 down 4.06% from Rs. 372.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.97 crore in September 2021 down 46.62% from Rs. 58.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.47 crore in September 2021 down 33.73% from Rs. 86.72 crore in September 2020.

Eveready Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.26 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.98 in September 2020.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 326.25 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.04% returns over the last 6 months and 118.08% over the last 12 months.