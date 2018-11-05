Eveready Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 383.49 crore, down 3.7% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 383.49 crore in September 2018 down 3.7% from Rs. 398.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.66 crore in September 2018 down 32.16% from Rs. 36.35 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.40 crore in September 2018 down 15.9% from Rs. 59.93 crore in September 2017.

Eveready Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.39 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.00 in September 2017.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 190.15 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.91% returns over the last 6 months and -44.25% over the last 12 months.