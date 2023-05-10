Eveready Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 286.17 crore, up 18.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eveready Industries India are:
Net Sales at Rs 286.17 crore in March 2023 up 18.63% from Rs. 241.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.87 crore in March 2023 up 43.04% from Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2023 up 103.43% from Rs. 34.70 crore in March 2022.
Eveready Ind shares closed at 299.10 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.69% over the last 12 months.
|Eveready Industries India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|286.17
|330.43
|241.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|286.17
|330.43
|241.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|93.83
|161.10
|89.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|51.64
|53.89
|54.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|33.30
|-6.56
|10.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.93
|35.58
|38.15
|Depreciation
|7.05
|6.88
|7.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.44
|62.45
|84.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.02
|17.09
|-42.64
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.03
|0.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.86
|17.12
|-41.73
|Interest
|20.73
|9.57
|10.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.59
|7.55
|-52.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.59
|7.55
|-52.17
|Tax
|-4.72
|2.11
|-13.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.87
|5.44
|-38.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.87
|5.44
|-38.40
|Equity Share Capital
|36.34
|36.34
|36.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.01
|0.75
|-5.28
|Diluted EPS
|-3.01
|0.75
|-5.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.01
|0.75
|-5.28
|Diluted EPS
|-3.01
|0.75
|-5.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited