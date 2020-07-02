Eveready Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 224.20 crore, down 28.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.20 crore in March 2020 down 28.08% from Rs. 311.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.73 crore in March 2020 up 1474.66% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.84 crore in March 2020 up 58.17% from Rs. 25.82 crore in March 2019.

Eveready Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 8.77 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2019.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 87.45 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.86% returns over the last 6 months and 15.14% over the last 12 months.