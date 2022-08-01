Eveready Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 335.38 crore, up 18.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.38 crore in June 2022 up 18.87% from Rs. 282.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.85 crore in June 2022 down 29.95% from Rs. 31.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.53 crore in June 2022 down 29.06% from Rs. 59.95 crore in June 2021.

Eveready Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.29 in June 2021.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 317.30 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.81% returns over the last 6 months and -15.81% over the last 12 months.