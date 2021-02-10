Eveready Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 340.28 crore, up 7.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.28 crore in December 2020 up 7.2% from Rs. 317.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.43 crore in December 2020 down 44.34% from Rs. 90.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.78 crore in December 2020 up 70.87% from Rs. 46.69 crore in December 2019.

Eveready Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.46 in December 2019.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 237.40 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.06% returns over the last 6 months and 271.52% over the last 12 months.