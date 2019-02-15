Eveready Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 379.18 crore, up 2.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 379.18 crore in December 2018 up 2.6% from Rs. 369.57 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2018 down 99.06% from Rs. 20.94 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.42 crore in December 2018 up 12.96% from Rs. 38.44 crore in December 2017.

Eveready Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.88 in December 2017.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 203.15 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.62% returns over the last 6 months and -47.62% over the last 12 months.