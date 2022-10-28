Eveready Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 375.75 crore, up 5.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.75 crore in September 2022 up 5.11% from Rs. 357.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.73 crore in September 2022 down 52.55% from Rs. 31.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.49 crore in September 2022 down 24.78% from Rs. 57.82 crore in September 2021.

Eveready Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.27 in September 2021.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 299.70 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and -15.93% over the last 12 months.