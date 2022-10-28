 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eveready Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 375.75 crore, up 5.11% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eveready Industries India are:

Net Sales at Rs 375.75 crore in September 2022 up 5.11% from Rs. 357.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.73 crore in September 2022 down 52.55% from Rs. 31.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.49 crore in September 2022 down 24.78% from Rs. 57.82 crore in September 2021.

Eveready Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.27 in September 2021.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 299.70 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and -15.93% over the last 12 months.

Eveready Industries India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 375.75 335.38 357.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 375.75 335.38 357.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 157.85 171.81 118.66
Purchase of Traded Goods 82.66 70.10 74.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.12 -39.80 19.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.37 37.72 37.65
Depreciation 6.86 6.60 6.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.00 53.44 49.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.13 35.51 49.85
Other Income 0.50 0.42 1.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.63 35.93 51.04
Interest 15.71 10.63 12.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.92 25.30 38.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.92 25.30 38.52
Tax 6.19 3.45 7.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.73 21.85 31.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.73 21.85 31.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.73 21.85 31.04
Equity Share Capital 36.34 36.34 36.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 3.01 4.27
Diluted EPS 2.03 3.01 4.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.03 3.01 4.27
Diluted EPS 2.03 3.01 4.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dry Cells #Earnings First-Cut #Eveready Ind #Eveready Industries India #Results
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.